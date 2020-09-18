The Brewers are 12-14 in home games. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Avisail Garcia leads the team with a mark of .266.
The Royals have gone 11-16 away from home. Kansas City has hit 57 home runs as a team this season. Whit Merrifield leads the team with nine, averaging one every 22.7 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 40 hits and is batting .222.
Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 31 RBIs and is batting .275.
INJURIES: Brewers: Manny Pina: (knee).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right la), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
