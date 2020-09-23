The Reds are 20-19 against teams from the NL Central. Cincinnati has hit 84 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Nick Castellanos leads them with 14, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.
The Brewers are 17-17 against NL Central Division opponents. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Avisail Garcia leads the team with a mark of .242.
TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 27 extra base hits and is batting .230.
Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
Brewers: Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.