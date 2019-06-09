Baltimore Orioles (20-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (44-22, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (3-6, 4.64 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Astros: Wade Miley (5-3, 3.39 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Framber Valdez. Valdez pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with seven strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Astros are 23-9 on their home turf. Houston has hit 105 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with 18, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Orioles are 12-21 in road games. Baltimore has slugged .402 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a .544 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 13 home runs. The Orioles won the last meeting 4-1. Paul Fry recorded his first victory and Richie Martin went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Will Harris registered his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 78 hits and is batting .317. Robinson Chirinos is 7-for-26 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .544. Renato Nunez is 9-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .222 batting average, 3.73 ERA

Orioles: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Dwight Smith Jr.: 7-day IL (concussion), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.