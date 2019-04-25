Cleveland Indians (13-10, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (15-9, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Trevor Bauer (2-1, 2.20 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Astros: Gerrit Cole (2-3, 5.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Astros are 8-1 on their home turf. Houston leads the league in hitting with a .280 batting average, Josh Reddick leads the team with an average of .386.

The Indians are 6-6 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .326, last in in the MLB. Carlos Santana leads the team with a .446 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 13 extra base hits and is batting .268. Alex Bregman is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Santana leads the Indians with 25 hits and is batting .338. Roberto Perez is 8-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Indians: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.50 ERA

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (knee), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.