The Athletics are 26-14 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .299 this postseason, Marcus Semien leads them with an OBP of .462, including three extra base hits and three RBIs.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Astros with 14 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 55 hits and is batting .281.
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.