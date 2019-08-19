Detroit Tigers (37-84, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (79-46, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Edwin Jackson (3-5, 8.62 ERA) Astros: Wade Miley (11-4, 3.11 ERA)

Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zack Greinke. Greinke threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while striking out six.

The Astros are 43-15 on their home turf. Houston has hit 212 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Alex Bregman leads the team with 30, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

The Tigers are 20-41 in road games. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .334.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 86 RBIs and is batting .300. Bregman is 12-for-29 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 48 RBIs and is batting .277. Harold Castro is 9-for-31 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .286 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: (foot).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.