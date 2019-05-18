Houston Astros (30-15, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-21, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Corbin Martin (1-0, 3.38 ERA, .75 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Red Sox: Hector Velazquez (1-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the game as winners of their last nine games.

The Red Sox are 12-9 on their home turf. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .335 is fifth in the MLB. J.D. Martinez leads the club with an OBP of .388.

The Astros are 14-11 on the road. Houston has hit 84 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. George Springer leads the club with 17 homers. The Astros won the last meeting 3-1. Will Harris earned his first victory and Springer went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Rick Porcello registered his fourth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 12 home runs and is batting .222. Martinez is 11-for-40 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Springer leads the Astros with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .663. Jake Marisnick is 9-for-22 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Astros: 9-1, .299 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Red Sox Injuries: David Price: 10-day IL (elbow), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.