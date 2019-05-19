Houston Astros (31-15, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-22, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (4-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (4-5, 4.24 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as winners of their last 10 games.

The Red Sox are 12-10 in home games. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .334, good for third in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the team with a mark of .387.

The Astros are 15-11 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .282 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .331. The Astros won the last meeting 7-3. Josh James recorded his first victory and Josh Reddick went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Hector Velazquez took his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 19 extra base hits and is batting .270. J.D. Martinez is 10-for-38 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

George Springer leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is batting .318. Aledmys Diaz is 9-for-25 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Astros: 10-0, .311 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 55 runs

Red Sox Injuries: David Price: 10-day IL (elbow), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

