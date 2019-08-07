Colorado Rockies (52-61, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (74-40, first in the NL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.71 ERA) Astros: Gerrit Cole (13-5, 2.87 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Astros are 42-15 in home games. Houston has slugged .483, good for second in the American League. George Springer leads the team with a .586 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Rockies are 23-34 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a an average of .323. The Astros won the last meeting 11-6. Zack Greinke earned his 11th victory and Yuli Gurriel went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Houston. Chi Chi Gonzalez registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gurriel leads the Astros with 52 extra base hits and is batting .294. Carlos Correa is 11-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 58 extra base hits and is batting .323. Daniel Murphy is 14-for-35 with four doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .288 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .294 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Astros Injuries: Ryan Pressly: 10-day IL (knee), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh James: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), David Dahl: 10-day IL (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).

