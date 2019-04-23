Minnesota Twins (13-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (13-9, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (2-1, 5.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Astros: Wade Miley (2-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 6-1 in home games. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .350 is sixth in the majors. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with an OBP of .430.

The Twins are 8-3 on the road. Minnesota leads the American League in hitting with a .277 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .392. The Twins won the last meeting 9-5. Jake Odorizzi earned his second victory and Polanco went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Minnesota. Brad Peacock registered his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Astros with 18 RBIs and is batting .273. Josh Reddick has 15 hits and is batting .385 over the last 10 games for Houston.

Polanco leads the Twins with 29 hits and has nine RBIs. Eddie Rosario is 14-for-42 with two doubles, seven home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Twins: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Gabriel Moya: 10-day IL (shoulder), Matt Magill: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.