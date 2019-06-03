Houston Astros (40-20, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (25-37, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Corbin Martin (1-1, 5.51 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (2-2, 6.99 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will host Houston in a matchup of division foes.

The Mariners are 13-17 against the rest of their division. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .317, good for first in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a mark of .368.

The Astros are 18-5 in division play. Houston has slugged .480, the highest in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with a .553 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 17 home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 42 RBIs and is batting .266. Shed Long is 6-for-22 with four doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 74 hits and is batting .329. Bregman is 10-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .236 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Astros: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 60-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.