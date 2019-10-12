The Yankees have gone 46-35 away from home. New York has slugged .490, good for third in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .540 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and is batting .296. Kyle Tucker is 5-for-27 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 102 RBIs and is batting .327. Judge is 9-for-29 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (ankle), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

