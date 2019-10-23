The Astros are 60-21 in home games. Houston has a team batting average of .213 this postseason, Jose Altuve has lead them with an average of .333, including eight extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Nationals are 43-38 in road games. Washington has a team slugging percentage of .389 this postseason, Juan Soto leads them with a mark of .548, including five extra base hits and 10 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman lead the Astros with 41 home runs and had a slugging percentage of .592.

Anthony Rendon lead the Nationals with 174 hits and had a .319 batting average.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

