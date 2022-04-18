Houston's Altuve leaves game with apparent injury in 8th

HOUSTON — Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with an apparent injury.
Trainers came to check on him and helped him to his feet before he gingerly walked to the dugout and into the clubhouse. It was unclear what his injury was and the team didn’t immediately provide details on it.
He was replaced by pinch runner Aledmys Díaz with the Astros leading 7-3.
