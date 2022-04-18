The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Houston's Altuve leaves game with apparent injury in 8th

By Associated Press
Today at 11:23 p.m. EDT
Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Jose Altuve after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
HOUSTON — Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with an apparent injury.

Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.

Trainers came to check on him and helped him to his feet before he gingerly walked to the dugout and into the clubhouse. It was unclear what his injury was and the team didn’t immediately provide details on it.

He was replaced by pinch runner Aledmys Díaz with the Astros leading 7-3.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

