Houston's Altuve out of All-Star, Giménez starting at 2B

CLEVELAND — Houston second baseman Jose Altuve won’t play in Tuesday’s All-Star Game after being hit by a pitch and will be replaced by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, who will now start in his first appearance.
Altuve was selected as a starter in fan voting. Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster.
Giménez will take Altuve’s spot in the starting lineup. The 23-year-old Giménez, who came to Cleveland last year as part of the trade that sent shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets, is having a standout season. He’s batting .299 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs in 78 games while playing solid defense. He’s also been incredibly clutch, batting .384 with runners in scoring position.
