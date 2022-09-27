Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort

Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.

He looked to be in some pain as he jogged to first base and was checked on briefly by manager Dusty Baker and a trainer before remaining in the game. Serving as the designated hitter on Tuesday, he struck out in the third inning before being replaced by pinch-hitter David Hensley for his at-bat in the fifth.