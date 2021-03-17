Valdez, who was expected to start for Houston this season, fractured his left ring finger when he was hit by a comebacker on March 2. He visited Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles on Wednesday and new images of his injury revealed significant healing. There is no timetable for his return to the mound and he’ll continue his rehabilitation in West Palm Beach, Florida.
