The Cubs are 16-12 against NL Central teams. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .327, led by Jason Heyward with a mark of .421.
The Cardinals are 11-9 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis has hit 28 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Brad Miller leads the club with five, averaging one every 15 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .674.
Miller leads the Cardinals with five home runs and is batting .307.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).
