BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
The Cardinals went 50-31 on their home field in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.
The Royals went 28-53 away from home in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits per game last year, batting .247 as a team.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Jakob Junis: (back), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Danny Duffy: (arm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
