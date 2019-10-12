Hudson’s return means Wander Suero has been removed from the Nationals’ active roster against the Cardinals. Game 2 is Saturday in St. Louis.

Hudson is 1-0 with two saves in the playoffs, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Washington’s bullpen had the worst ERA in the National League this year at 5.66, but Hudson provided a boost after he was acquired from Toronto at the July 31 trade deadline. The right-hander went 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA and six saves in 24 regular-season appearances with the Nationals.

