BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
The White Sox went 39-41 in home games in 2019. Chicago hit 182 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last year.
The Cardinals went 41-40 on the road in 2019. St. Louis pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.27.
The teams meet for the second time this season. St. Louis leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Ian Hamilton: (right shoulder), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
