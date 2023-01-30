Hunter Renfroe, Angels in 1st arbitration hearing this year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Outfielder Hunter Renfroe went to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in the first case to be argued this year.

Renfroe, who turned 31 on Saturday, requested a raise from $7.65 million to $11.9 million and the Angels asked arbitrators Melinda Gordon, Scott Buchheit and John Stout to pick $11.25 million. Renfroe’s hearing was the first in person since 2020, just before the pandemic, and followed two years of Zoom arguments.