St. Louis Cardinals (63-56, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-63, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 4.35 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (11-4, 2.69 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati’s Iglesias puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Cardinals.

The Reds are 27-30 against opponents from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.15. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.76 ERA.

The Cardinals are 29-21 in division play. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.00. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.53 earned run average. The Reds won the last meeting 2-1. Sonny Gray earned his eighth victory and Nick Senzel went 0-for-4 with an RBI for Cincinnati. Michael Wacha registered his sixth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 52 extra base hits and is batting .260. Aristides Aquino is 14-for-38 with a double, eight home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 65 RBIs and is batting .253. Dexter Fowler is 9-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .293 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Joey Votto: (back), Derek Dietrich: (shoulder), Juan Graterol: (head), Curt Casali: (knee).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O’Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.