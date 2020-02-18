In the Astros’ embarrassing news conference on the first day of spring training, Crane insisted he bore no responsibility for the scandal and at one point actually said, “Our opinion is that it didn’t affect the outcome of the game.” Fifty-five seconds later, he said the cheating did affect the outcome of games.

Then, asked directly if he thought stealing signs and knowing what pitches were coming made a difference in results, Crane said: “It could possibly do that, it could possibly not.”

Of course, Crane never uttered the word cheating; none of the Astros has used that word. It’s as if they think if they don’t say it, the world will somehow decide it didn’t happen.

As shameful as the Astros behavior has been, Manfred has has been worse. He is supposed to be the leader when a crisis hits his sport, that’s why he’s paid $11 million a year. Right from the beginning, MLB has botched this investigation, starting with the blanket immunity it gave players to Manfred’s refusal to so much as make a symbolic gesture by taking the 2017 World Series title and trophy away from the Astros.

Some will argue that stripping the Astros of their title does little. But they’re wrong, it would have a great deal of meaning. Taking away the trophy means the team can’t display it in perpetuity and forces it to take down all banners that proclaim “World Champions.” Remove the Astros’ name from the record book, leaving a blank for 2017 World Series winner, as there is for 1994, when the World Series was called off after the owners forced the players to strike by violating the rules of collective bargaining.

That’s not nothing. The NCAA, which does very little right, has vacated Final Four appearances and, most recently, Louisville’s 2013 national championship. The banner that hung in the Yum Center had to be taken down, and Louisville fans are angry about all of it.

Good.

Astros fans should be angry too — at their team.

Manfred claims he thought about taking away the championship, but then decided it wouldn’t really have any meaning, that it was enough for the public to know what happened. Now there’s a guy you’d want as the judge when accused of a crime. “Yes, your honor, I did it, but the public knowing about it is enough punishment.”

Seriously?

Manfred’s biggest mistake was not punishing any players. The offer of immunity should have been to a limited number of witnesses. Start with players and then mangers no longer with the Astros (Alex Cora, Carlos Beltran).

Then, after discovering who the instigators were, tell them, “We gotcha. You better talk if you ever want to play/work in baseball again.”

Haven’t any of these guys ever watched “Law and Order?”

Instead, Manfred and his band of not-so-merry-men took the easy way out: give everyone immunity and then take bows for exposing the plot. Except they didn’t expose the plot: Fformer Astros pitcher Mike Fiers did. He had the guts to go on the record to The Athletic, giving MLB enough that it was almost impossible not to get something done. What’s more, we’re now finding out that the cheating had been whispered about for years. Find the whisperers, who at the very least could tell you why they were whispering. Again, not difficult.

But perhaps the most ludicrous thing Manfred did during his mini-media tour Sunday was claim that fear of the players union didn’t influence his decision to not punish any players.

Baseball’s players union is the most powerful in sports and has, in the past, whipped the commissioner and the owners repeatedly during work stoppages. This, however, is different. This isn’t about money. It is difficult to believe that players on the other 29 teams would be eager to raise a ruckus about players on a team that cheated its way to a world championship being punished. The comments coming from players on other teams this past week sure didn’t indicate that anyone would be up-in-arms if Manfred had had the guts to punish players.

And if union leader Tony Clark did protest because he was obligated to, chances are the suspensions might be reduced, but wouldn’t be overturned.

As it is, four men have been penalized for the scandal: Luhnow and Hinch, along with Cora and Beltran, who were forced to resign from jobs in Boston and New York. That’s it. Meantime, most Astros are sitting in their posh spring training clubhouse in Palm Beach smirking at everyone, most notably the gutless commissioner.

Baseball’s recent — and not-so-recent — history of commissioners isn’t wonderful: Bowie Kuhn declared that free agency would destroy the game; Peter Ueberroth urged owners to collude to keep down salaries; Bud Selig, while claiming to be concerned about steroid use, still showed up the night Barry Bonds cheated his way to tying Hank Aaron’s home run record.

And now comes Manfred, clearly believing that if he says something’s true, then it’s true. The latest line coming from the baseball apologists is, “It’s time to put this behind us.”

That’s not going to happen anytime soon. Almost no one has been punished (the Astros’ $5 million fine and loss of draft picks is almost meaningless), and the Astros won’t even say the word “cheat,” and the commissioner wants to be done with it.

What the Astros did is a disgrace that will stain baseball for years to come. The actions of the team, the players and the hapless commissioner have only made it worse.