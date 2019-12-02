To make room on their roster, the Indians designated right-hander James Hoyt for assignment.
A switch-hitter, León has a .221 career batting average with 25 home runs and 123 RBIs in 392 games. When he’s been behind the plate, Boston’s pitchers have posted a 3.74 ERA.
The 22-year-old Bautista went 1-1 with a 7.79 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Indians in Arizona Rookie League in 2019.
___
