Indians: DH Franmil Reyes (left oblique strain) is scheduled to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. Francona said Reyes will be re-evaluated when the team returns home after its road trip. ... Plesac (broken right thumb) threw fastballs, changeups and sliders during a 30-pitch bullpen. He did not throw any curveballs. ... Cs Roberto Perez (broken right ring finger) and Austin Hedges (concussion list) ran the bases and hit on the field before the game. ... 3B José Ramírez (bruised left foot) returned to the starting lineup for the first time since he was hit by a pitch during Friday night’s 11-10 loss at Pittsburgh. He popped out in a pinch-hit appearance on Sunday.