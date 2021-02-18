Antonetti would not disclose when Bieber tested positive.
The team’s pitchers and catchers reported earlier this week and the Indians will have their first full-squad workout on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Bieber was dominant last season, leading the league in wins (8), ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122) in 12 starts. Bieber has gone 34-14 over the past three seasons.
The Indians are counting on him to lead their strong starting staff and keep the club competitive following the trade of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and right-hander Carlos Carrasco.
