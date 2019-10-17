He also played at a Gold Glove level behind the plate, not allowing a passed ball. Perez threw out a league-high 41 percent of would-be base stealers while handling one of baseball’s best pitching staffs.
Only Bill Dicky (1931), Al Todd (1937) and Johnny Bench (1975) caught more games than Pérez without committing a passed ball.
