Carrasco will be presented with the award Friday night before Game 3 of the World Series in Washington by Commissioner Rob Manfred.
The right-hander is the third Cleveland player to be honored, joining Hall of Famer Jim Thome (2002) and Andre Thornton (1979).
MLB has recognized players’ philanthropic work since 1971. The award is named after Clemente, a 15-time All-Star killed in a plane crash in 1972 while delivering supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.