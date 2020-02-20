If Carrasco is out for any period, it will put further strain on Cleveland’s pitching depth. Right-hander Mike Clevinger recently underwent knee surgery and will be out until mid-April.

The 32-year-old Carrasco revealed last June that he had been diagnosed with leukemia. He received treatments and battled back, making his return as a reliever on Sept. 1. He and the Indians are hoping he can again pitch in their starting rotation this season.

Carrasco recently said his health was good and he was excited about the upcoming season.

After he returned last season, Carrasco made 11 relief appearances in September, posting a 6.60 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 15 innings.

Carrasco’s comeback moved his players and fans across baseball. He received an emotional salute at the All-Star Game in Cleveland. Following the season he received the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, given annually to a player who demonstrates a deep commitment to community.

