The Indians had Plesac drive home so he wouldn’t be around his teammates in case he had contracted the coronavirus. Clevinger flew home with the team.
The club is being strict with player behavior in light of the virus outbreaks that have forced the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins to have games postponed.
It’s not known if Clevinger and Plesac will face additional penalties from the Indians.
Adam Plutko will start in place of Clevinger, a hard-throwing right-hander who is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.