NOTES: Antonetti said Bieber and Civale eventually rejoining the rotation will not necessarily impact the desire to add pitching before the trade deadline. “Whether or not we’re able to do that and what opportunities present themselves is really hard to forecast, but I anticipate we will be active on that front,” Antonetti said. ... RHP Brad Peacock, signed to a minor league contract late last month, had his second outing with Columbus on Tuesday night. He could be a major league option after the All-Star break.