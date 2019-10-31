Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, didn’t pitch for the Indians after May 1, when the right-hander sustained a broken arm when he was hit by a comebacker. He was nearing a return in the minor leagues before an oblique injury ended his comeback.

The 33-year-old Kluber is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

The Indians have parted ways with Kipnis, a two-time All-Star. He had a $16.5 million option for next season. Antonetti hasn’t ruled out possibly re-signing the 32-year-old, who has been with Cleveland his entire career.

Also, left-hander Oliver Perez will make $3 million next season. The reliever had a vesting option for 2020 that was triggered by games pitched, subject to a successful physical.

