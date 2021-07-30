The Indians view Battenfield as a potential long-term starter. The 23-year-old split this season between High-A and Double-A, going 5-0 with a 2.14 ERA in 14 games. He’ll report to Double-A Akron.
Luplow has been on the injured list since May 28 with a sprained left ankle. He initially got hurt while working out in Arizona before camp opened. The 27-year-old was batting .173 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 36 games.
Johnson spent most of the season at Triple-A Columbus, going 1-2 with six saves and a 3.32 ERA in 21 relief appearances.
