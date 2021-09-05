Red Sox: Cora said INF/OF Kiké Hernández (COVID-IL) was back in Boston after being quarantined in Cleveland. “He has to go through some tests, heart-related, that’s the protocol,” Cora said. “At the latest, I think he’s with us Wednesday, most likely Tuesday.” … 3B Rafael Devers was going to get the day off but struck out pinch hitting with two runners on in the fifth. “It just makes sense,’’ Cora said of his planned day off. “It’s probably his last day off of the season.” … LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (right oblique strain) started to throw a live BP Sunday, but it looked like it could have been cut short when the grounds’ crew had to put the tarp on due to light rain.