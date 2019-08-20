FILE - In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. Indians ace Corey Kluber has been shut down for two weeks with an abdominal strain, an injury sustained during his comeback from a broken arm. Kluber was pulled from a minor league start for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 after one inning with abdominal tightness. (Carlos Osorio, File/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Indians ace Corey Kluber has been shut down for two weeks with an abdominal strain, an injury he sustained during his comeback from a broken arm.

Kluber was pulled from a minor league start for Triple-A Columbus at Charlotte on Sunday after one inning because of abdominal tightness. He returned to Cleveland and the team said imaging tests confirmed the strain.

The Indians said Tuesday the two-time Cy Young winner will not throw for two weeks before he’s re-examined and a plan is formulated. The right-hander hopes to be part of Cleveland’s playoff push.

Kluber hasn’t pitched for the three-time defending AL Central champions since May 1. He was struck by a line drive at Miami and fractured his ulna.

Kluber went 20-7 during the regular season in 2018, but he struggled in the playoffs for the second straight year.

