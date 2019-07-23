Cleveland Indians (58-41, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (38-64, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Trevor Bauer (9-7, 3.67 ERA) Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-14, 6.27 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will sweep the series over Toronto with a win.

The Blue Jays are 18-31 on their home turf. The Toronto offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Eric Sogard leads the team with an average of .304.

The Indians are 26-20 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.90. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.69 earned run average. The Indians won the last meeting 7-3. Mike Clevinger notched his fourth victory and Oscar Mercado went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Ryan Borucki took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 18 home runs and is slugging .593. Teoscar Hernandez is 8-for-23 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 42 extra base hits and has 54 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-41 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Indians: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Trent Thornton: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Shafer: day-to-day (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

