The Twins are 19-14 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has hit 70 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 15, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.
The Indians are 16-15 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has a collective .224 this season, led by Franmil Reyes with an average of .297.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 23 extra base hits and is batting .236.
Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 28 RBIs and is batting .259.
INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Brent Rooker: (arm), Max Kepler: (adductor), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).
Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
