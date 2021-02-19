“I still have my toe,” Francona said on a Zoom call. “They just went in and took out some of the bone that was infected and they replaced that with some cement. I guess the cement oozes like antibiotics and I’m also getting the IV antibiotics.
“After another three weeks, I think it’s March 7, I’ll be done with the antibiotics, I’ll be able to start getting off of the crutches a little bit and then they’ll see how I’m doing as far as, did the staph go away completely, and they’ll look at it again.”
The 61-year-old is getting the antibiotics through an IV in his right arm and his foot remains in an immobilizing boot.
A two-time World Series winner with Boston, Francona was sidelined for the majority of the COVID-19 shortened season for health reasons. He was hospitalized and underwent several procedures to treat a gastrointestinal issue.
Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. served as Cleveland’s interim manager and guided the club to a wild-card berth.
Francona, who is in his ninth season with the Indians, described his ordeal last season as “awful.”
