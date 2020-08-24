Interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr., the team’s usual first base coach, will continue to fill in for Francona.
Francona recently said he’ll try to manage games whenever he can, but last week president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the team has been encouraging him to take as long as needed before coming back.
The Indians had hoped Francona would return to the dugout at the start of this six-game homestand, but he missed the weekend series against Detroit.
Francona has been with the Indians for eight seasons. The two-time World Series winner is signed through the 2022 season.
