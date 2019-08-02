Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, has words with pitcherTrevor Bauer, right, as Bauer is taken out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 28, 2019. Bauer threw two baseballs into the stands as he reacted to Royals batter Nicky Lopez’s two-RBI single. (Colin E. Braley/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona returned Friday, a day after missing a game because of surgery for a tear in his retina.

Francona said he had the procedure Thursday afternoon at Cleveland Clinic. He said his eye had been bothering him for about a month and he visited a specialist in the afternoon.

Francona spent some time at Progressive Field following the surgery to meet outfielders Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, who were acquired in a trade Wednesday. He went home to rest and said he felt guilty watching Cleveland’s 7-1 loss to Houston on television.

Bench coach Brad Mills ran the team in Francona’s absence. The Indians open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

The 60-year-old Francona missed several games two years ago after he underwent a midseason heart procedure. He’s in his seventh season managing the Indians.

