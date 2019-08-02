Los Angeles Angels (56-54, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (63-45, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dillon Peters (2-0, 3.06 ERA) Indians: Mike Clevinger (5-2, 3.28 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road to begin a three game series against Cleveland.

The Indians are 33-23 in home games. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.83. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.40 ERA.

The Angels are 27-26 in road games. Los Angeles’s lineup has 161 home runs this season, Mike Trout leads them with 35 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 114 hits and has 43 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 111 hits and has 39 RBIs. Matt Thaiss is 8-for-20 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Angels: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Indians Injuries: Jefry Rodriguez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 60-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: day-to-day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.