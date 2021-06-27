Naylor immediately called for medical attention and appeared to be in serious pain while writhing on the ground.
After being attended to for several minutes, Naylor was put in an air cast and left on a cart.
The ball glanced off Clement’s glove for a single. Clement was playing his seventh game in the majors.
Naylor, 24, has hit .253 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in his first full season with Cleveland after being acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres. He was replaced in the outfield by Bradley Zimmer.
