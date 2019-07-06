FILE - In this May 30, 2019 file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco looks to the field from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago. Carrasco is being treated for leukemia. He made the revelation to a TV station in the Dominican Republic, where he was visiting a hospital. Carrasco, who was diagnosed in June, 2019 remains positive about his prognosis and believes he will pitch again this season. (Nam Y. Huh, File/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco has revealed he is being treated for leukemia.

Carrasco, who was diagnosed in June, told a TV station in the Dominican Republic about his condition while on a visit to a hospital, where he was seeing patients. Carrasco remains positive about his prognosis and believes he will pitch again this season.

The 32-year-old right-hander was feeling lethargic for weeks in May before getting checked. He told CDN that doctors “saw something different in my blood.”

The Indians have not commented on Carrasco’s diagnosis.

Carrasco has developed into one of the AL’s steadiest pitchers in recent years. He won 17 games last season and went 18-6 in 2017, when he finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

He has been with Cleveland since 2009. The Indians signed him to a $47 million, four-year contract in December.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.