Cleveland Indians (37-33, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (38-33, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Trevor Bauer. Bauer pitched nine innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Detroit.

The Rangers are 24-12 in home games. Texas is slugging .443 as a unit. Hunter Pence leads the team with a .608 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Indians are 17-16 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.91. Trevor Bauer leads the team with a 3.57 earned run average. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 31 extra base hits and is batting .284. Pence is 9-for-27 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 71 hits and is batting .287. Roberto Perez is 9-for-24 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Indians: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: day-to-day (right groin tightness), Nomar Mazara: day-to-day (hamstring tightness), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.