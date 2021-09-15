Twins: RHP Joe Ryan reported no serious problems after being struck on the wrist by a batted ball on Tuesday. Baldelli said he wasn’t sure yet if Ryan would take his next turn in the rotation. ... RHP Kenta Maeda, having begun his rehab from Tommy John elbow surgery, was asked how he’s biding his time in Texas after the procedure: “It’s really difficult when you only have one arm to do everything in your daily life. Maybe just binge watch on Netflix and obviously I’ve been keeping up with the Twins and how we’re doing.”