The traditional single-admission doubleheader will start at 12:10 p.m., with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.
Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings in length.
It will be the fourth doubleheader in Tropicana Field history. The dome stadium opened in 1998.
The Rays and Detroit Tigers split a doubleheader on Sept. 30, 2004, which was rescheduled from Hurricane Frances four weeks prior. On June 10, 2017, the Rays hosted the Oakland Athletics in MLB’s first scheduled doubleheader since 2011. On Aug. 8, 2020, the Rays and New York Yankees split a doubleheader after schedule changes impacted several clubs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
