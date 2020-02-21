The 32-year-old pitcher made an inspiring comeback last season after being diagnosed with leukemia. He revealed that in June, and returned as a reliever in September after treatment.

Carrasco had said earlier in camp that his health was good and that he was excited about the upcoming season, when he is expected to move back into the rotation.

The Indians, who traded two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber this winter, were already down one starter this spring with right-hander Mike Clevinger recovering from knee surgery and out until mid-April.

