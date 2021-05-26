“After that, there’s so many variables,” Francona said.
According to Francona, Plesac hurt himself while “rather aggressively taking off his undershirt” after Sunday’s start at Minnesota. Plesac started the game with three perfect innings, but gave up five runs in the fourth inning and was taken out with two outs in the inning.
Plesac is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts. The 26-year-old Plesac was placed on the restricted list in August for violating team COVID-19 protocols.
