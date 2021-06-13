McKenzie, who began the season in the rotation, leads the AL with 39 walks. He struck 10 in 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox on May 31 but followed that with Saturday’s short outing. McKenzie is 1-3 with a 6.38 ERA in 11 games.
Cleveland used seven relievers Saturday and rallied for a 5-4 win in 10 innings.
The Indians’ rotation has struggled behind Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale. Zach Plesac broke his right thumb when he angrily pulled off his shirt after a poor outing last month. He began a playing catch last week.
McKenzie, Logan Allen, J.C. Mejia, Sam Hentges, Cal Quantrill and Eli Morgan have been used as starters.
Infielder Ernie Clement was called up from Columbus.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports